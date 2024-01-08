Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADP. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Shares of ADP opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

