Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.97

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 820790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

