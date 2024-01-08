Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,285,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,363,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. 3,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,294. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $349.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

