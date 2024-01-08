Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 341,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 66,252 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 165,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 55,264 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.44. 80,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,175. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

