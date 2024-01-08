Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Gap Up to $26.32

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $26.99. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 26,934 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.