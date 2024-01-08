Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$131.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$131.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$128.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$130.42 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$117.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.43.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.2992495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

