Barclays Trims InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Target Price to $33.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

InMode Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $20.96 on Thursday. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

