Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 2.1% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.8% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 81,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. 772,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,058. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.