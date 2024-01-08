Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. 351,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

