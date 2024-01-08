Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,259. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

