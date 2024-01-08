Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 541 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.1% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $16.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,020,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,671. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.86 and a 200 day moving average of $217.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

