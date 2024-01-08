Bayshore Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,146 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 237,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,117,000.

AVES traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $45.08. 9,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,581. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

