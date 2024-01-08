Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,535. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.