Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 91,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the period.

Shares of ISCG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. 21,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $402.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

