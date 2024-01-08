Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,276 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,928,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,533,000 after acquiring an additional 242,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $146,946,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,681 shares during the period.

IGF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

