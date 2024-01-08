Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 43,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,150. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

