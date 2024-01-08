Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 2.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of URTH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.85. The stock had a trading volume of 208,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,599. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

