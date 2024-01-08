Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. 28,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,490. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

