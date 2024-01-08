Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.68. 159,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

