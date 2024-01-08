Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $86,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after buying an additional 9,516,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. 27,431,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,784,461. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

