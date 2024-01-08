Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $402.73. 19,795,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,632,512. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.14 and a 200 day moving average of $375.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $268.97 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.