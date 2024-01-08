Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 93,090 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $90.94. 9,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,743. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

