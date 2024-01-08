Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 302,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,857. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,546 in the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

