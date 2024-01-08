Berenberg Bank Increases Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,270 ($41.64) to GBX 3,300 ($42.02) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,755.78 ($35.09).

Get Relx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

Relx Price Performance

About Relx

Shares of REL stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.43) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,134 ($39.91). The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,307 ($29.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,206 ($40.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,024 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,790.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,443.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.