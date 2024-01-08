Berenberg Bank Increases Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Relx (LON:RELGet Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,270 ($41.64) to GBX 3,300 ($42.02) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,755.78 ($35.09).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

Relx Price Performance

Shares of REL stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.43) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,134 ($39.91). The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,307 ($29.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,206 ($40.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,024 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,790.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,443.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.