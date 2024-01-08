Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83. Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $373.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.85 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 5,940 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

