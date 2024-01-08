BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

