BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $229,739.04 and $136,246.34 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00016675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,049.92 or 1.00105300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011141 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00182005 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,047,835,364 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001105 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $104,044.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

