BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BL. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.71 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BlackLine by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 505.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

