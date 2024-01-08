Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

