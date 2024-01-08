Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,984 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines accounts for about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.00% of Blueprint Medicines worth $30,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 502,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,589. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

