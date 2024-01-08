BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) versus Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Financial Review

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) and BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Axonics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueRiver Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Axonics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and BlueRiver Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -3.50% -2.04% -1.82% BlueRiver Acquisition N/A -24.55% -1.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

99.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axonics and BlueRiver Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 10 0 3.00 BlueRiver Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axonics presently has a consensus target price of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Axonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axonics is more favorable than BlueRiver Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axonics and BlueRiver Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $273.70 million 10.66 -$59.70 million ($0.25) -230.28 BlueRiver Acquisition N/A N/A $8.49 million N/A N/A

BlueRiver Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Summary

Axonics beats BlueRiver Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.