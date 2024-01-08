BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Insider Pia Turcinov Buys 204,813 Shares

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN – Get Free Report) insider Pia Turcinov acquired 204,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$33,794.15 ($22,989.21).

BrainChip Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focus on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

