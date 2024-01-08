Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Target Price at $20.75

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 55.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.18. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.70.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

