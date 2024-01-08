Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Target Price at $37.57

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

