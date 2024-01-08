Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLRFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDLR opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

