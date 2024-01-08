Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDLR opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.