Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CDLR opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $18.91.
About Cadeler A/S
