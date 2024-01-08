Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $42.53. 2,553,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,541. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

