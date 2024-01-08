Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,476. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.