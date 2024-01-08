Canoo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 13,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 145% compared to the average daily volume of 5,500 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 1,133.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canoo by 114.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 119,405,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,322,883. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $192.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Analysts expect that Canoo will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOEV shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

