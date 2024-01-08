CashBackPro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $475.49 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $4.66 or 0.00010359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $475.49 million and $640,546.72 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,993.53 or 0.99982372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00182085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003518 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.7545925 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $700,749.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

