Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 29,837 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.23. 704,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,979. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

