Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $386.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

