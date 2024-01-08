Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $138.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,527. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

