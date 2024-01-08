Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.27. 179,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,228. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.