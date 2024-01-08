Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 866 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:NEE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.50. 1,565,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,986,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64.
NextEra Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
