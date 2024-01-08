Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 30.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.24. 1,360,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

