Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.08. 355,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.02. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.