Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $479.42. 1,109,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.44. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

