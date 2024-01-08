Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $151.94. 682,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $162.31. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

