Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,833 shares of company stock worth $266,137,071. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,255. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

