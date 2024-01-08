Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 382.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. UFP Technologies comprises 1.4% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC owned 0.36% of UFP Technologies worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,378 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $227,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,890.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $227,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,890.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UFPT traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.07. 6,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,771. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.64 and a 12 month high of $205.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

